Holmes Bulldogs Loses at Hinds

The Holmes Bulldogs played the Hinds Community College Eagles in Raymond Thursday night. The first half is pretty even until Hinds pulls away and finishes the half 21-14.

The second half had even more action, but the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome their initial deficit. The final score was 41-21.

Thomas McCauley was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Bulldogs hosts the Rangers from Northwest Mississippi Community College. The pregame show starts at 6PM, on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the BreezyNews app.