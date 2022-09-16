Holmes Bulldogs Loses to East Mississippi Lions at Ridgeland High School

With their home field still under repair and construction from last spring’s exceptional storms, the Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Ridgeland High School to host the East Mississippi Community College Lions Thursday night.

The Lions played slow and sure, scoring three touchdowns before the Bulldogs got some traction and got on the scoreboard with a touchdown of their own. The halftime score was 28-7, East Mississippi. Continuing just as surely, the Lions finished 45-9, winning the first conference game of the season.

Yaphet Hearn was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs travel to Clarksdale to play the Coahoma Tigers. Join us on Saturday, the 24th, for afternoon football action. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00. Pre-game coverage starts shortly before that. All Holmes football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.