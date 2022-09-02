Holmes Bulldogs Open Season with Loss at Pearl River

The Holmes Bulldogs opened their season with a road trip to Poplarville, home of the Pearl River Wildcats.

Both teams came out hot, with each scoring a touchdown on their first possession. Both teams continued strong and finished the half with the Bulldogs down 21-14. In the second half, the Wildcats showed that they’re nothing to be trifled with and came away with the win 49-24.

Kerrick Ross was named the Sullivan’s Discount Drugs Player of the Game.

Join us next week when the Bulldogs travel to East Central Community College in Decatur to play the Warriors. The game starts at 6:30. Join us right before that for the pre-game show.

