Holmes Bulldogs Open Season with Shutout Against Pearl River Wildcats

In the first game of the new season, the Holmes Community College Bulldogs hosted the Pearl River Wildcats.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter. Adding another touchdown, the Bulldogs led at halftime, 14-0.
Scoring in the third and fourth quarters, the Bulldogs finished the rout with a final score of 31-0.
Lonnie Ratliff was named the Player of the Game.
Join us next week when the East Central Warriors, coming off a blowout win against Coahoma, travels to Goodman to challenge the Bulldogs. Who will remain undefeated?