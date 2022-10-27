Holmes Bulldogs Win at Homecoming

It was Homecoming for Holmes Community College! After all-day festivities, the football game kicked off at 3pm, with Holmes hosting the Bears of Southwest.

The first half was all Bulldogs, 21-0. In the second half, they continued their dominance and finished the game 40-10.

Chris Walley, Maxton Woodward, Kabron Purifoy, Commondre Cole, and Ja’Nyus Morgan were named the Players of the Game. Stay tuned to Breezy 101 for details of the playoff picture as they become available. All Holmes Bulldogs football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.