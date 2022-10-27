HomeLocalHolmes Bulldogs Win at Homecoming

Holmes Bulldogs Win at Homecoming

by

It was Homecoming for Holmes Community College!  After all-day festivities, the football game kicked off at 3pm, with Holmes hosting the Bears of Southwest.

The first half was all Bulldogs, 21-0.  In the second half, they continued their dominance and finished the game 40-10.

Chris Walley, Maxton Woodward, Kabron Purifoy, Commondre Cole, and Ja’Nyus Morgan were named the Players of the Game.  Stay tuned to Breezy 101 for details of the playoff picture as they become available.  All Holmes Bulldogs football games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Photo: Holmes CC Women’s Soccer wins MACCC Championship

Holmes’ CC electrical linemen program has 100 percent employment

Holmes Falls to Rangers

Holmes Bulldogs Defeat the Mississippi Delta Trojans at New Ras Branch Stadium

Video: Holmes cc vs Itawamba CC Highlights

Holmes Bulldogs Fall to Itawamba Indians