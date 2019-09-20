Holmes Bulldogs Win Big in Regional Action

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Booneville to face the Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers Thursday night. The first quarter had plenty of fierce action by both teams. But no score. The second quarter continues the same back and forth until the Bulldogs break through with a touchdown with less than a minute left in the half. Halftime score, 7-0.

The third quarter is a whole different ballgame. Both teams charge hard and get a touchdown. 14-6 Holmes, at the end of the third. In the fourth, both teams hold the other scoreless. 14-6 is the final.

Tyler McDaniel was named the Player of the Game.

Join us next Thursday night when the Bulldogs host the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers. Holmes Community College football is available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News App.