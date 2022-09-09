Holmes Bulldogs Win Shootout Against East Central Warriors

HomeLocalHolmes Bulldogs Win Shootout Against East Central Warriors

The Holmes Bulldogs traveled to Decatur and played the East Central Warriors Thursday night.

The first half was an absolute shootout with the halftime score tied at 21 all.  The Bulldogs start off the second half with a touchdown, but the Warriors returned the next kickoff all the way down for a touchdown.  The third quarter was another shootout, 34-34.  In the fourth, the Warriors get a field goal, but the Bulldogs counter with a touchdown, clinching the win 41-37.

AJ Davis was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts Player of the Game.

Next week, Holmes hosts the East Mississippi Lions.  Due to ongoing repair from this spring’s storms, this game will be played on the campus of Ridgeland High School.  Join us on your favorite platform.  All Holmes games are available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.

