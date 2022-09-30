Holmes Bulldogs Wins Against Northeast Tigers

After a big win last week against Coahoma, the Holmes Bulldogs, playing at The Jungle in Madison, hosted the Tigers of Northeast Mississippi Community College in Thursday night’s juco action.

After some back and forth, the Bulldogs got the first touchdown. But the Tigers came right back with their own touchdown. First quarter, 7-7. With a high-scoring second quarter, including two field goals and FOUR touchdowns, the halftime score was STILL tied, at 24 all!

The third quarter was played much more tightly, with only a field goal by the Bulldogs. In the fourth, both teams got a touchdown. The Bulldogs finish with the win, 34-31.

Nygal Johnson was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts Player of the Game.

Next week, the Bulldogs travel to play the Itawamba Indians for their homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30. Join us shortly before that for our pre-game show. Holmes Football is always available on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.