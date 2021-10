Holmes Community College has released the schedule of events for Homecoming 2021.

Homecoming will be celebrated all day long on the Goodman Campus Thursday, Oct. 21.

The morning kicks off a Visual Arts Show at 8:00 am.

The Homecoming football game vs Ms Delta is set for a 3:00 pm kickoff.

Homecoming maids will be presented at halftime of the game.

The evening ends with a concert on the football practice field.

Visit events.holmescc.edu/homecoming for more information.