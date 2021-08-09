Holmes CC accepting students for structural fitting program

Ingalls Shipbuilding the largest manufacturer in the state of Mississippi employing 11,500 people. Located in Jackson County, Ingalls has been building ships for over 79 years.

They build more ships than any other shipyard in the United States. Ingalls currently has a $28 billion backlog. They are expecting to hire 2,500 new employees each year.

Holmes collaborates with Ingalls to offer a structural fitting program.

Class is Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for 10 weeks at The Attala Center, 620 West Jefferson St.

The qualifications are:

18 years of age

HS diploma or GED is preferred but not required

Must have reliable transportation

Great work ethic

Ingalls aims to provide students with employment offers, contingent on successful completion of the course, as well as recommendations from Holmes staff based on class performance. Employment with Ingalls will include a number of perks and benefits, including a 401K, and opportunities for advancement within the company. Additionally, the company offers frequent performance bonuses and a tuition-reimbursement program to allow employees to further their education while employed with Ingalls.

To learn more about the program, or learn more about enrolling, contact Kim Fowler at (662) 290.0808 or at [email protected]. To learn about Ingalls Shipbuilding, please visit www.ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com.

https://ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/careers/trainingprograms/