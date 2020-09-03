Holmes CC announces 2020 football schedule

The Holmes Community College football team has released its 2020 schedule.

This year’s season will be shortened from the usual nine game schedule due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs will play six games, three home and three away.

The schedule includes: Oct. 1, at Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 8, home vs. Itawamba, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 17, at Miss. Delta, 2 p.m.; Oct. 22, bye; Oct. 29, home vs. Northeast, 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 5, at Coahoma, 7 p.m.; Nov. 12, home vs. Northwest, 3 p.m. The first Northeast game will count toward the division record while the second game in Goodman will not. East Mississippi chose not to play this season which forced the Bulldogs into playing a division opponent twice.

Selected games can be watched at holmesccmedia.com/white-channel.

You can also listen on the Bulldog Radio Network which broadcasts to over a million people. WLIN (101.1 FM), located in Kosciusko, covers Attala, Holmes, Montgomery and Carroll counties and reaches to 101,812 people. WYAB (103.9 FM), located in Flora, covers Madison, Hinds and Rankin counties and reaches to 550,657 people while WQXB (100.1 FM), located in Grenada, covers Grenada, Carroll, Montgomery, Webster, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Leflore, Calhoun, Yalobusha, Panola and Lafayette counties and serves 357,487 people.

Josh West is the voice of the Bulldogs. Cliff Barker provides the color commentary.

*Story by Steve Diffey.