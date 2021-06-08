Holmes CC announces 2021 football schedule

The Holmes Community College football team has released its 2021 schedule.

After a shortened season in 2020, the Bulldogs will face the usual 9-game MACC schedule this fall.

The schedule includes five road games and four home games.

Holmes will host games against MS Gulf Coast, Northwest, Coahoma, and MS Delta.

The Bulldogs will go on the road to take on Hinds, East Mississippi, Pearl River, Itawamba, and Northeast.

The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 2 against MS Gulf Coast.

See the complete schedule below.