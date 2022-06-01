Holmes CC announces 2022 football schedule

The Holmes Community College football team has released its 2022 schedule.

For the second season in a row, the Bulldogs have five road games and four home games.

Holmes will host games against East MS, Northeast, MS Delta, and Southwest.

The Bulldogs will go on the road to take on Pearl River, East Central, Coahoma, Itawamba, and Northwest.

The first game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 against Pearl River.

Holmes will be under the direction of first year head coach Marcus Wood.

See the complete schedule below.