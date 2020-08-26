Holmes CC announces baseball showcase

Holmes Community College Head Coach Scott DeLoach has scheduled the 2020 Bulldog Baseball Showcase for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 a.m. for players graduating during the 2021-24 school years.

The showcase will consist of a pro-style workout (60 yard dash, defensive evaluation, bullpens, and hitting evaluation). Masks and social distancing will be required. Pitcher only players will throw bullpens at the start of camp and then be free to leave. All updates and changes due to weather will be communicated through email.

A registration form can be found at https://www.holmesathletics.com/sports/bsb/2020-21/files/HolmesCCFall2020Showcase.pdf.

The form and waiver should be returned to Holmes Community College Baseball, Attn: Scott DeLoach, P.O. Box 369, Goodman, MS 39079.

For more information, contact Assistant Coach J.T. Blair at [email protected] or call (662) 472-9432.