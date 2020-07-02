Holmes CC announces changes to football schedule

The Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges has made several adjustments to the football season including cutting the schedule to eight games, starting practice on Aug. 1 and pushing the first game to Sept. 10.

The MACJC adjusted the schedule for each member institution allowing four home and four away games. The playoff format (semifinals and finals) will remain the same.

“The safety and security of the MACJC’s student-athletes, coaches, school community and staff is the MACJC’s primary concern,” MACJC Commissioner Steve Martin said. “Out of an abundance of caution, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MACJC and its leadership have pushed the 2020-2021 football season back by two weeks in order to ensure safety protocols are in place for MACJC student-athletes, coaches, and support staff.

“The MACJC’s leadership is conferring with the Mississippi State Department of Health to establish safety guidelines to protect MACJC stakeholders,” he added. “Additional guidance regarding safety protocols for the 2020 season is forthcoming from member institutions.”

Holmes will open the season on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. The remaining schedule includes: Sept. 17, at Northwest Mississippi Community College, 7 p.m.; Sept. 24, home vs. East Mississippi Community College, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, at Coahoma Community College, 7 p.m.; Oct. 8, home vs. Pearl River Community College, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 15, home vs. Itawamba Community College, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 24, at Mississippi Delta Community College, 2:30 p.m.; and Oct. 29, home vs. Northeast Mississippi Community College, 3 p.m.

The league also established new acclimatization periods. The first three days of practice will be in short, days four and five will be in shorts and helmets; and days six and seven players can add shoulder pads.

MACJC football teams will not be allowed to have any preseason scrimmages as well to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

*Story by Steve Diffey.