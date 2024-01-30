Holmes CC announces clinics and tryout dates for Dazzlers Dance Team

Dates for dance clinics and tryouts for the Dazzlers Dance Team on the Goodman Campus have been determined with the group set to perform at football and basketball games during the 2024-25 school year.

Dance clinics will be held Friday, March 22 and Friday, April 5 from 3:30-5 p.m. Application packets will be available at each clinic. If you are interested in trying out, you must attend at least one dance clinic.

Tryouts will be Thursday, April 11 starting at 3 p.m. Requirements for tryouts will be: form fitting black dance clothing, jazz shoes and sneakers, hair and makeup- clean and professional, current head shot and proof of passed physical in the last calendar year in order to participate in any clinics or tryouts. Tryouts will consist of hip hop, jazz, pom, and technique.

To sign up for a clinic and for tryouts, email [email protected] your information. Information to include should be your name, email address, cell phone number, high school attended, and graduation year. If you are a current Holmes student, please provide your Holmes ID#.

For more information, contact Wendy Grace at (662) 472-9174 or Justin Craft at (662) 472-9051.

If selected to be part of the team, scholarships will be available.