Holmes CC announces COVID-19 attendance protocols for 2021 basketball season

Story by Steve Diffey

Home basketball games in Frank Branch Coliseum will have a different look and feel during the 2021 season due to COVID-19.

The state of Mississippi currently has restrictions on indoor venues of 10 percent seating or up to 1,000. Because of these restrictions, no one will be allowed in the facility without proper credentials. Players, coaches and cheer will have allotted passes for their families and friends. State and specific Holmes passes will be accepted. The first 50 Holmes students will be allowed into each game. Unfortunately, no visiting fans will be allowed.

“Holmes has a rich basketball tradition, and we always love seeing large crowds at our home games,” Athletic Director Andy Wood said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has forced us to change the way we are operating during the 2021 season. Until the coronavirus situation improves, we will not allow fans without passes into the facility. We hope you understand our situation, and you will still keep up with our teams on our website and on our live stream.”

All home games will be streamed live at holmesccmedia.com/cardinal-channel.

The scorer’s table and team benches will be moved to the east side of the floor and the bottom bleachers will be retracted to allow for social distancing in the bench area. Media from the home and visiting teams will be placed on the west side while the cheer team will be placed on the stage with those bleachers retracted as well.

Also, the MACCC has adopted a mirror schedule for men’s and women’s basketball which means that when the men’s team is playing at home, the women’s team will be playing away versus the same team. There will be only game per night at Frank Branch Coliseum.

Holmes Bulldogs

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs return four players from the 2019-20 team.

Returners include Kaleb Higgins, guard, 5’10, Pine Bluff, Ark.; Brandon Weatherspoon, guard, 6’4, Canton; Tyler Talley, guard, 5’11, Starkville; and Darrius Clark, 6’4, guard/forward, Indianola. Returning from the 2018-19 team are Tanorrio Ransburgh, guard, 6’3, Jackson; and Ahmad Anthony, forward, 6’4, Jackson. Both Ransburgh suffered injuries and were unable to play in 2019-20.

Higgins led the Bulldogs in scoring last season with a 14 points per game average. He had 3.8 rebounds per game, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Weatherspoon averaged 10.2 points per game and 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Talley averaged 8.1 points per game and 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one steal per game. Clark averaged 4.1 points per game and 3.1 rebounds, .9 assists and .4 steals per game.

Newcomers include: Olanrewaju Olayinka, center, 6’9, Garland, Texas; Charlie Jones, forward, 6’3, Camden; Micah O’Quin, forward, 6’4, Pascagoula; Jordan Brister, guard, 5’5, Jackson; Isaiah Sheffield, guard, 6’2, Olive Branch; Asa Williams, guard, 6’5, Solon, Ohio; DeMarcus Gray, center, 6’7, Carthage; Zanteous Thornton, guard, 6’3, Brooklyn; and Mason Riley, guard, 6’, Camden. All are freshmen except for Asa Williams, who played last season at Waubonsee Community College.

As freshman in 2018-19, Ransburgh averaged 11.3 points per game and had 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and .9 steals per game. Anthony had one point per game along with one steal, assist and rebound per game.

The men’s basketball team will have seven home games including: Coahoma, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.; Northwest, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.; Itawamba, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.; Northeast, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.; Mississippi Delta, March 1, 6 p.m.; East Mississippi, March 8, 6 p.m.; and Mississippi Delta, March 18, 6 p.m.

The road games include: Northeast, Jan. 21, 6 p.m.; Mississippi Delta, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.; East Mississippi, Feb. 8, 6 p.m.; Coahoma, Feb. 22, TBA; Northwest, March 4, 6 p.m.; Itawamba, March 15, 5:30 p.m.; East Mississippi, March 22, 6 p.m.

Holmes Lady Bulldogs

The Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs return seven players from the 2019-20 team.

Returners include Jordyn Manning, guard, 5’9, Canton; Jamaya Redd, guard, 5’6, Canton; Gabrielle Bunch, guard, 5’9, Laurel; Jalaceia Smith, forward/center, 5’9, Canton; Tniniyah Jones, guard/forward, 5’8, Sallis; Morgan Williams, guard, 5’7, Canton; and Zaniyah Bogan, forward/center, 6’2, Shannon.

Bunch led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring last season with a 14.1 per game average. She also had 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Manning had 10.2 points per game and 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Smith had 6.1 points per game and 3.7 rebounds, .3 assists and .5 steals per game. Williams had 4.3 points per game and 1.7 rebounds, .4 assists and .4 steals per game. Redd had 2.8 points per game and 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and .9 steals per game. Jones had 2.1 points per game and three rebounds, .5 assists and one steal per game. Bogan had 1.5 points per game and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Newcomers include: Amarie Anderson, guard, 5’5, Baldwyn; Sha’Toria Vigne, guard/forward, 5’10, Summit; Jamiah Davis, forward, 6’, Madison; Slimaneshia Malone, forward, 5’9, Mileston; Synphanie Berry, post, 6’, Bassfield; and Katie Powers, guard, 5’7, Iuka.

The women’s basketball team will have seven home games including: Northeast, Jan. 21, 6 p.m.; Mississippi Delta, Feb. 1, 6 p.m.; East Mississippi, Feb. 8, 6 p.m.; Coahoma, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.; Northwest, March 4, 6 p.m.; Itawamba, March 15, 6 p.m.; and East Mississippi, March 22, 6 p.m.

The road games include: Coahoma, Jan. 25, 6 p.m.; Baton Rouge, Jan. 29, noon; Northwest, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.; Itawamba, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.; Mississippi Delta, March 1, 6 p.m.; East Mississippi, March 8, 6 p.m.; and Mississippi Delta, March 18, 6 p.m.