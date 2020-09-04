Holmes CC announces new Massage Therapy program and winter session

Beginning in September, the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus will offer a one-year Massage Therapy program taught by Dr. Marquita Webster, LMT, MMP, DPT.

“If you thought that Massage Therapy was only a feel-good way to pamper yourself, then think again,” said Holmes Massage Therapy Program Director Dr. Webster. “In contrast, massage therapy can be used as a powerful treatment tool to assist with taking charge of your health and well-being whether you have a certain health condition or are looking for stress relief.”

Coursework for the program will begin on Monday, Sept. 21. There is no fee to submit an application, and interested candidates can get started by visiting: https://hccapp.holmescc.edu/ruready_orientation/index.cfm.

More information on the program can be found here.

Holmes Community College will be offering 18 courses during a Winter Session online format starting Nov. 30.

Classes will run through Dec. 23 and can be added to your schedule through the Enroll Now tab at holmescc.edu.

Classes being offered include: Art Appreciation, Anatomy and Physiology I and II, Computer Applications I, American Literature I and II, American History I and II, Personal and Community Health, College Algebra, Statistics, Spanish I, Music Appreciation, American National Government, General Psychology, Human Growth and Development, Introduction to Sociology and Public Speaking I.

For more information, go to http://holmescc.edu/elearning/index.aspx or call Kassidy Beall at (662) 472-9120 or email [email protected].