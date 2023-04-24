Holmes CC assistant football coach finding success as player in the XFL

A Holmes Community College football assistant coach is having his own success as a player in the XFL.

Damion Willis, HCC wide receivers coach, has made the league’s playoffs with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

In 10 games played with the team this season, the Lauderdale County native has 18 receptions for 128 yards and 1 touchdown.

Prior to playing in the XFL, Willis played in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers

Willis played his college football at East Mississippi CC before finishing his career at Troy University.

Following his playing career, Willis was hired as wide receivers coach at Holmes CC in 2022 under first year head coach Marcus Wood, who coached Willis during his time at East Mississippi.

Congratulations to our guy @Willis_dakid15 on his @XFL2023 success this season. Great job to you and your @XFLSeaDragons teammates. All of your guys @HolmesccFB have been pulling for their coach. Keep up the great work and good luck in the postseason! #BreatheFire pic.twitter.com/2c6ezgWW9W — Marcus Wood Sr. (@CoachWood_HCC) April 24, 2023

Willis and his Seattle Sea Dragons will face off against the DC Defenders this Sunday, April 30 in one of the XFL’s two semifinal playoff games.

The other game will pit the Arlington Renegades vs the Houston Roughneck Saturday, April 29.

Both of those games will be televised on ESPN2.