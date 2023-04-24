HomeAttalaHolmes CC assistant football coach finding success as player in the XFL

Holmes CC assistant football coach finding success as player in the XFL

by
Source: XFL.com

A Holmes Community College football assistant coach is having his own success as a player in the XFL.

Damion Willis, HCC wide receivers coach, has made the league’s playoffs with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

In 10 games played with the team this season, the Lauderdale County native has 18 receptions for 128 yards and 1 touchdown.

Prior to playing in the XFL, Willis played in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers

Willis played his college football at East Mississippi CC before finishing his career at Troy University.

Following his playing career, Willis was hired as wide receivers coach at Holmes CC in 2022 under first year head coach Marcus Wood, who coached Willis during his time at East Mississippi.

Willis and his Seattle Sea Dragons will face off against the DC Defenders this Sunday, April 30 in one of the XFL’s two semifinal playoff games.

The other game will pit the Arlington Renegades vs the Houston Roughneck Saturday, April 29.

Both of those games will be televised on ESPN2.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kosciusko football Pigskin Classic Golf Tournament announced for June

Audio: Holmes CC students release song written for Mississippi tornado victims

Holmes CC Spring Pops concert set for April 20

Attala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game

Kosciusko Whippet softball player earns state “Player of the Week” honors

Attala County native hired as McAdams basketball coach