HomeAttalaHolmes’ CC electrical linemen program has 100 percent employment

Holmes’ CC electrical linemen program has 100 percent employment

by

*Storyby Mary Margaret Busby.

The Holmes Community College Goodman Campus Electrical Linemen program wrapped up their most recent cohort on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with 100 percent employment.

The newest class included Colin Arnold, Zytavia Ball, Cole Campbell, Ethan Dawson, Joel Ellis, Hayden Franklin, Jase Grantham, MilDerion Harris, Heath McBride, Tyler Robertson, Jason Smith and Dusty Thomas.

The class was instructed by Lamar Dumas and Bull McBride.

The 16- week electrical linemen program at Holmes was established in 2008. Participants will complete 608 clock hours and the classes that are taught include: CPR/First Aid and Bloodborne Pathogens, Chainsaw Safety, Employability Skills, Truck Driving, Pole Climbing, Protective Grounding, Underground, Bucket Truck Rescue and Basic Electricity. Spots for the July 2023 class are now open.

For more information, visit https://www.holmescc.edu/workforce/programs/lineman.aspx.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Audio: Talking Holmes CC Homecoming on The BreckFast Show

Holmes CC Homecoming set for Oct. 27 on the Goodman Campus

Photo: Premier Medical Group opens clinic at Holmes CC in Goodman

Holmes vs Northeast Mississippi to be played at Madison Central

Video: Holmes vs Coahoma Highlights

Images From East Mississippi Community College vs Holmes Community College Football