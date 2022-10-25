Holmes’ CC electrical linemen program has 100 percent employment

*Storyby Mary Margaret Busby.

The Holmes Community College Goodman Campus Electrical Linemen program wrapped up their most recent cohort on Tuesday, Oct. 18 with 100 percent employment.

The newest class included Colin Arnold, Zytavia Ball, Cole Campbell, Ethan Dawson, Joel Ellis, Hayden Franklin, Jase Grantham, MilDerion Harris, Heath McBride, Tyler Robertson, Jason Smith and Dusty Thomas.

The class was instructed by Lamar Dumas and Bull McBride.

The 16- week electrical linemen program at Holmes was established in 2008. Participants will complete 608 clock hours and the classes that are taught include: CPR/First Aid and Bloodborne Pathogens, Chainsaw Safety, Employability Skills, Truck Driving, Pole Climbing, Protective Grounding, Underground, Bucket Truck Rescue and Basic Electricity. Spots for the July 2023 class are now open.

For more information, visit https://www.holmescc.edu/workforce/programs/lineman.aspx.