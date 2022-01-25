Holmes CC football announces new WR coach

*Story from Steve Diffey with HolmesAthletics.com.

Meridian native and former NFL wide receiver Damion Willis has been named the wide receiver coach at Holmes Community College.

During his NFL career, Willis played for the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jackson Jaguars, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers most recently as a member of the practice squad.

Willis was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in April 2019 and made his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks and had three catches for 30 yards. For the 2019 season, he had nine catches for 82 yards playing in 10 games with two starts.

As a senior at Troy University, he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team. He led the conference in catches of 40-plus yards and 30-plus yards; ranked seventh nationally with his seven 40-plus yard receptions and 12th with 10 30-plus yard catches. He finished the season with eight touchdown receptions and averaged 77.5 yards per game and 18.02 yards per catch.

As a junior, he started eight games. He tied the New Orleans Bowl record with 11 catches as he finished with 136 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in Troy’s 50-30 victory over North Texas. He had 42 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns averaging 14.8 yards per catch and 47.7 yards per game.

Prior to going to Troy, he played two seasons with East Mississippi Community College. He led East Mississippi with 620 receiving yards and an 18.2 yards-per-catch average as a sophomore. He finished the season with six touchdown receptions and had 34 receptions. In his freshman season, he caught four passes for 71 yards.

At Southeast Lauderdale as a senior, he was named to the MHSAA 3A All-State First Team and caught 48 passes for 1,154 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was his third straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards for the Tigers. He played in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game is senior year.

Willis holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Troy University and an associate’s degree from East Mississippi.