Holmes CC football season ends due to COVID-19 concerns

The COVID-19 season has been trying for the Holmes Community College Bulldogs. Due to COVID-19 concerns at Mississippi Delta Community College, the season finale Wednesday night will not be played, and the Bulldogs’ season will come to an end.

Holmes will end the season at 0-5 after falling to Itawamba last Thursday night in Goodman.

The 2020 season all throughout the MACCC saw game dates shifted way past the original six-game schedule set by the league.

“We understand cancelling the final game of the season is very necessary, and we hope that the Mississippi Delta family will recover as soon as possible,” said Holmes Athletic Director Andy Wood. “We hate it for our guys who have worked hard all season long and have battled each week to have a chance to showcase their talents on the playing field, but we know what Delta is currently going through.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve taken this action to continue to protect our student-athletes, coaches, fans and administrators,” Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC) Commissioner Steve Martin said.

*Story from www.holmesathletics.com.