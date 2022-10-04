Holmes CC Homecoming set for Oct. 27 on the Goodman Campus

*Story by Steve Diffey.

Homecoming 2022 is set for Thursday, Oct. 27 on the Goodman Campus with activities starting at 8:30 a.m. and finishing up with live music after the football game against Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Honorees for 2022 include: Alumnus of the Year, Derek Starling, Sr. of Madison; Distinguished Service Award, Kay Asken of Sallis; Young Alumnus of the Year, Taylor Bishop of Sallis and Veteran of the Year, William “Bill” J. Lutz of Ridgeland.

On Oct. 27, Homecoming festivities kick off with a Visual Arts Display in the McMorrough Library at 8:30 a.m. followed two football reunions, the 20th for the 2002 team and the 50th for the 1972 team. There will be an open practice for the softball and baseball teams at 9 a.m. which alumni and friends are welcome to enjoy. Academic Programs and Career Technical Education will be hosting their Career and Transfer Fair from 10 a.m. until noon and at the same time Workforce Development will host “Major’s Truck Expo” with all of the big industry vehicles on display for guests coming to campus.

The honorees will be recognized in McDaniel Auditorium at 10 a.m. followed by the debut performance from the Holmes Connection! and Coachmen at 10:20 a.m.

The Holmes Bow Wow Trail will be hosting a tournament starting 10 a.m. anyone that is interested must sign up online before October 20.

The mid-day activities include: lunch (available in several locations this year- the Carroll Cafeteria, Lorance Student Center and Food Trucks in front of McDaniel), as well as fun and games in the Grove accompanied with live music by the Holmes Jazz Band. At noon the Holmes Chorale will perform a variety of their music in the Chapel on the Hill. Also, at noon the Holmes Men’s Basketball team will be hosting an Alumni Basketball game in Frank Brank Coliseum.

The Holmes tailgating experience will kick off at 1 p.m. on the practice field adjacent to Ras Branch Field.

The annual Holmes Alumni Association meeting will be held at 1:45 p.m. under the alumni tent in the Homecoming tailgating area (see map for details). The pep rally will be held at the tailgate area at 2 p.m. followed by the Holmes Community College Marching Band entering the stadium and the honorees will be recognized at 2:55 p.m. prior to the kickoff with Southwest Mississippi at 3 p.m. The Holmes Chorale will perform the national anthem prior to kickoff and the presentation of the Homecoming Court is set for halftime.

Live music performances by Lauren Lindsey. East of West and The Mustache Band will follow the pep-rally and an official will be released on our Homecoming events page closer to the date of the event:

https://events.holmescc.edu/homecoming-2022/

For any questions regarding Homecoming, contact Katherine Ellard 662-472-9134 or kellard@holmescc.edu; regarding the disc golf tournament details for all disc golf tournament, contact Will Alexander walexander@holmescc.edu or 662.314.3432.