Holmes CC hosting basketball camp June 27 – 30

*Story from Steve Differy with Holmes Athletics

Holmes Community College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jason Flanigan has set the 2022 Jason Flanigan Basketball Camp for June 27-June 30 on the Goodman Campus of Holmes Community College.

The Jason Flanigan Basketball Camp is a fun environment for players of all ages. Each player will learn the fundamentals of the game along with specialized instructions in shooting, playing defense, ball-handling skills and rebounding. Also, each player will take the skills that he/she has learned and apply them in fun, competitive areas such as one-on-one games, three-on-three, five-on-five, bump competition, slam dunk, hot shot, and free throw contests.

The camp also features an expert staff of coaches and instructors dedicated to helping each player reach his or her full potential. The staff is comprised of former Ole Miss Players, Holmes CC staff and local high school coaches. Along with great instruction and fun, players will have the opportunity to utilize the same facilities the Holmes Bulldogs use.

Registration is set for June 27 from 8-9 a.m. at Frank Branch Coliseum in Goodman. Camp runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. The camp is for ages seven through a senior in high school, both boys and girls.

The cost of the camp is $125.

For more information, contact Coach Flanigan at jflanigan@holmescc.edu or call (662) 472-9081. For the registration page, go to https://www.holmesathletics.com/sports/mbkb/2021-22/Jason_Flanigan_Basketball_Camp.