Holmes CC introduces new mobile welding training facility

*Story by Steve Diffey from Holmescc.edu.

Holmes Community College recently purchased a 52-foot eighteen wheeler trailer equipped with eight state-of-the-art welding station booths that will function as a stand-alone training center. It will allow an advanced selection of training as the trailer also includes a plasma cutter, rod oven, angle grinder and bench grinder plus the oxyfuel cutting and welding outfit. The mobile training facility is powered by a 90 KW generator.

Holmes is excited about the possibility of bringing the Welding & Cutting Technology program to surrounding industries and middle college sites in their district which include Holmes, Attala, Madison, Yazoo, Carroll, Montgomery, Grenada, Webster and Choctaw counties.

“Not only is it state of the art, but we now have the opportunity to bring one of our most popular programs to potential students,” said Dr. Luke Jones, Career Tech Dean of Career-Technical Education.

Holmes now has the ability to offer on-site training at any industry or middle college location in their district which is a game changer for students. Schools that are approved as a middle college site can offer this program to their students. Prospective students would have the potential of earning a high school diploma and an AAS in Welding & Cutting Technology upon graduation.

For more details please contact Dr. Luke Jones, Dean of Career-Technical Education, tjones@holmescc.edu or 662-472-9057.