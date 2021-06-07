Holmes CC Lady Bulldogs advance to NJCAA Division II semifinals Tuesday

*Story by Steve Diffey with HolmesCCAthletics.com.

EVANS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Division II National Tournament with a 4-0 win over St. Louis Community College here today.

Holmes improved to 14-0-1 and will play Heartland, Ill. at 10:30 a.m. central Tuesday. Jones will play Phoenix at 8 a.m. central in the other semifinal.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when Cariel Ellis scored on an assist from Ravynne Wilson.

Jordan Patrick increased the lead to 2-0 when she scored off an assist from Kaci Craft in the 24th minute. Holmes led 2-0 at halftime.

Ellis scored her second goal of the day when she scored off a free kick just outside the goal after the St. Louis goalkeeper received a yellow card. Olivia Deslatte tapped the ball to Ellis who then sent it to the back of the net. Holmes led 3-0 in the 51st minute.

The Lady Bulldogs’ final goal of the day came in the 64th minute when Wilson headed in a corner kick from Mackenzie Thompson.

Carly Williams got the start and had one save in 45 minutes. Layken Stockstill played 22 minutes and had one save while Kennedi Richardson played 22 minutes in the match.