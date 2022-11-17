Holmes CC Lady Bulldogs advance to NJCAA Tournament semifinals

*Story by Steve Diffey.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The No. 1 seeded Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs advanced to the NJCAA Tournament semifinals on Friday by defeating the No. 8 Schoolcraft Ocelots on penalty kicks after the match and two overtime periods ended up tied at three.

Brianna Lopez, Jordan Patrick, Olivia Deslatte, Abbigail Hornke and Jaelyn Hanson each made their penalty tries, and Schoolcraft missed one of theirs allowing the Lady Bulldogs taking the match on penalty kicks, 5-4.

Holmes will play Jones at 10 a.m. while Northwest will play Phoenix immediately following in the other semifinal.

The Lady Bulldogs went up 1-0 in the 14th minute on a goal from Tailynn Remmel off an assist from Hanson.

Schoolcraft tied the match a minute later.

Remmel struck again in the 35th minute off an assist from Lopez to put Holmes up 2-1. Holmes led 2-1 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-1 in the 59th minute on a penalty kick from Lopez.

The Ocelots scored two goals in less than two minutes to tie the match at three. The goals came in the 84th and 85th minutes.

Neither team was able to score the remainder of regulation nor the two overtime periods. So it went to penalty kicks.

Each team made their first three shots at goal including Lopez, Patrick and Deslatte for Holmes before Hornke made her try but goalkeeper Karly Murphy smothered Schoolcraft’s fourth try at goal. Hanson hit the fifth one for the Lady Bulldogs securing the advancement to the semifinals.