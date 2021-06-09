Holmes CC Lady Bulldogs win semifinal 2-1; will play for national title

Story by Steve Diffey with HolmesAthletics.com.

EVANS, Ga. — The No. 2 seeded Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs knocked off the No. 4 seeded Heartland Hawks 2-1 in double overtime here Tuesday in the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II Women’s Soccer National Tournament semifinals.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs improved to 15-0-1 on the season. Holmes will play No. 1 seeded Phoenix in the National Championship match Wednesday night at 7 p.m. eastern/6 p.m. central.

The teams played nearly 43 minutes before a lightning delay sent the teams to their buses for an hour and a half delay. Neither team was able to score in the first half.

Heartland got on the scoreboard first in the match in the 61st minute.

The Lady Bulldogs answered the goal two minutes later in the 63rd minute when sophomore Cariel Ellis scored to tie the match at one. Neither team was able to score the remaining 27 minutes of regulation.

Neither team was able to score in the first overtime, but the Lady Bulldogs took seven minutes in the final overtime to get on the scoreboard again. With the ball at the keeper’s feet, sophomore Ravynne Wilson tapped the ball to Ellis who scored to win the match.

The Lady Bulldogs finished with 35 shots with 18 on goal.

Carly Williams got the start for the Lady Bulldogs and played 45 minutes and had two saves. Layken Stockstill went the final 67 minutes and had two saves