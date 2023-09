The Spring 2024 Holmes Community College Electrical Lineman Informational Meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. at The Holmes Attala Center in Kosciusko.

The Attala Center is located at 620 West Jefferson St., Kosciusko, MS.

The meeting is mandatory for acceptance into the lineman program.

For more information about the program, contact Burrell at [email protected] or call (662) 290-0808.