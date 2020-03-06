Holmes CC names Raymond Gross new head football coach

The Holmes Community College Board of Trustees has named Midway, Ga. native Raymond Gross as the Bulldogs’ next head football coach.

The 2019 season was Gross’ sixth at Holmes Community College. The last two years, he served as Co-Offensive Coordinator working with the quarterbacks and B-backs. Prior to those seasons, he served as offensive assistant under former Offensive Coordinator Tim Stowers, who is the head coach at Southwest.

The 2019 Bulldogs led the NJCAA in rushing yards per game with a 312.4 per game average. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in total rushing yards with 2,812, No. 3 in yards per carry (6.3 yards per carry) and No. 5 in rushing touchdowns (30).

The 2018 offense was the No. 3 nationally-ranked team in rushing with 261.1 yards per game. The Bulldogs in 2017 led the country in rushing yards per game at 368.3 yards per game and 446.4 total yards per game. The Bulldogs have been the No. 1 ranked MACJC rushing team for the last six consecutive years.

“I’m extremely excited to be the new head football coach at Holmes Community College,” Gross said. “It’s a culmination of many years of working hard and doing what I’m supposed to do and being where I’m supposed to be. I want to thank Dr. Haffey, the search committee and Mr. Wood for this opportunity. It’s greatly appreciated. I’m looking forward to keeping the program going in the right direction, which is something that Coach (Jeff) Koonz has done, and I want to thank him also.”

Read the full press release here.