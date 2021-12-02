Holmes CC offering full-time welding program in Kosciusko

Beginning in the spring of 2022, Holmes Community College will offer a full-time Welding and Cutting Technology program at the Attala Center in Kosciusko.

“We are excited that Welding is now offered on four of Holmes’ campuses: Ridgeland, Goodman, Grenada and now Kosciusko,” said Welding instructor Nathan Hutchinson. “Welders are in high demand right now and we can’t turn out students quick enough to fill the vacant job spots.”

Students in the program will develop skills in the use of arc welders, oxyacetylene torches and plasma cutting machines. Gas tungsten arc welding techniques are taught on both ferrous and nonferrous materials. Classroom instruction is provided in blueprint, welding, welding theory and welding machines. This program leads to a Technical Certificate, Advanced Technical Certificate or an Associate of Applied Science Degree.

“With the increasing workforce demand and with space/equipment readily available, the presence of a welding program in the Attala County area was an easy decision,” Director of Industrial Studies Dr. Luke Jones said of adding the classes in Kosciusko at the Attala Center. “This location also allows Holmes to better serve prospective students in the northeastern part our district.”

Spots are still open in the program beginning in spring of 2022. To sign up for these classes, click on the Enroll Now tab on the Holmes website at holmescc.edu.

For more information about welding or any other CTE programs, contact Jessica Leverette at jleverette or (601) 605-3386.