Holmes CC officer exchanges fire with stolen ATV suspect overnight

Shots were fired in Goodman overnight near Holmes Community College.

Holmes’ District Director of Communications Steve Diffey said the shooting happened around 11:15 pm after a suspect stole an ATV in Goodman and wrecked it near an entrance to the campus.

According to Diffey, a Holmes campus officer engaged the suspect,which led to shots being exchanged between the two. No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect fled campus and is still at large. The college is cooperating with local law-enforcement at this time to apprehend the suspect.

The school was put on lockdown at 11:30 pm. That lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 a.m.

Diffey said all Homecoming plans scheduled today on the Goodman Campus will go on as planned.