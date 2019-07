Holmes CC on-campus registration set for Aug. 13 – 15

On-campus registration for fall 2019 semester at Holmes Community College will be held Aug. 13 – 15.

Classes are offered in various formats, including: face-to-face (on campus day and evening), hybrid (online convenience + face-to-face), eLearning (online via the Internet), 2-week Short Term, 4-week short term and 8-week Short Term.

Holmes also offers placement testing.

On-Campus Registration dates are:

Goodman Campus: Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Grenada Campus: Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ridgeland Campus: Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Yazoo Center: Aug. 13, 4-6 p.m.

Attala Center: Aug. 15, 4-6 p.m.



Students wanting to register for eLearning (online) classes may register via the internet by tapping ENROLL NOW or may register at any of our campuses or centers.

For more information, visit www.holmescc.edu.