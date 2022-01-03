Holmes CC On-Campus spring registration dates set for this week

Registration for Spring 2022 classes at Holmes Community College has begun at Holmes Community College. Please click the Enroll Now tab on the Holmes website at holmescc.edu to get the process started.

Holmes provides courses to fit your schedule. You can attend classes in the following formats: Face-to-Face (on-campus day and evening), Hybrid (online convenience + face-to-face), eLearning (online), 8-week Term (face-to-face and online) and 4-week Term (online only).

To find the classes you need, go to https://api.holmescc.edu/StudentRegistrationSsb/ssb/term/termSelection?mode=search.

On-Campus registration dates include: January 5 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Goodman and Grenada and 4-6 p.m. at the Yazoo Center; Jan. 6 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Ridgeland Campus and from 4-6 p.m. at the Attala Center.

For more information, call 1-800-Holmes4 or go to holmescc.edu for more information.