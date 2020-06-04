Holmes CC opens HealthPlex in Kosciusko

*Story submitted by Steve Diffey from Holmes Community College

The Holmes Community College HealthPlex in Kosciusko opened its doors on Monday and has started receiving applications for membership.

The cost of using the facility for the month of June is $25 for an individual membership and $45 for family of two membership. HealthPlex hours for the month of June are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday/Wednesday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday; and 8 a.m.-noon, Friday. Future plans include 24-hour access to the facility.

All members will be required to fill out an application. You must bring a current ID and Holmes staff members and students are asked to bring their Holmes ID.

“We are so excited to open the Holmes HealthPlex,” Attala Center Director Mandy Burrell. “This is a great opportunity for Holmes to give back to the community. Not only does Holmes care about your education, we also care about your health and wellness. If you haven’t seen the renovated facility, please stop by.”

Included in the facility is a cardio station that includes treadmills, elliptical machines, recumbent bikes, upright bikes, Stairmasters, water rowers and cardio theatre. The weight machine station includes Life Fitness machines and cable/pulley machines. The free weight station has free weights along with a Smith machine.

The facility will offer an exercise fitness program in the future in the group fitness room in the back of the facility.

Due to COVID-19, HealthPlex employees have made adjustments to the equipment to ensure that all members are abiding by the social distancing guidelines. The equipment is cleaned after being used by the members as well.

For more information, contact HealthPlex manager Sandy Palmertree at [email protected].