Holmes CC President to receive national award

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) will recognize 13 college presidents including Holmes Community College President Dr. Jim Haffey with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction during PTK Catalyst 2020, the Society’s annual convention, April 2-4 in the Greater Dallas Area in Texas.

These awards are given to college presidents who have shown strong support of student success on their campus by recognizing academic achievement, leadership, and service among high-achieving students at their colleges. Recipients are nominated by students on their campus and are only eligible to receive the award once over the course of their career.

The Shirley B. Gordon Award is Phi Theta Kappa’s most prestigious award for community college presidents and is named in honor of the late Dr. Shirley B. Gordon, Phi Theta Kappa’s longest-serving Board of Directors Chair and a founder and long-time president of Highline Community College in Washington.

The other 2020 recipients are: Dr. Cristal Albrecht, Alvin Community College, Texas; Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, Clark State Community College, Ohio; Dr. Warren Brown, North Seattle College, Washington; Dr. Mary Graham, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Mississippi;

Dr. Donald Green, Georgia Highlands College, Georgia; Mr. Thomas LoBasso, Daytona State College, Florida; Dr. Sean Madison, Tarrant County College, Texas; Dr. Michael McDonough, Raritan Valley Community College, New Jersey; Dr. James Dale (J.D.) Rottweiler, Cochise College,

Arizona; Dr. Walt Tobin, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, South Carolina; Ms. Jennie Vaughan, Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana; and Dr. Gregory Williams, Odessa College,

Texas.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.