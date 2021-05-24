Holmes CC soccer Lady Bulldogs are MACCC/Region XXIII Champions

For the second year in a row, the Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs are the MACCC and NJCAA Region XXIII Champions after two shutouts in the MACCC/Region XXIII Tournament at Mississippi Gulf Coast in Perkinston on Saturday and Sunday.

The No. 2 Lady Bulldogs, 12-0-1 on the season, defeated Gulf Coast on Saturday, 4-0, before getting a 2-0 win over Jones College Sunday for the titles. Holmes is the NJCAA South District Champion and will be playing in the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Division II Tournament on June 4-9 at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga.

Seven of the eight champions have been decided including Central, Waubonsee, Illinois; Mid-Atlantic, CCBC Essex, Maryland; Midwest, Heartland, Illinois; Plains, Allen County, Kansas; North Plains, Northeast, Iowa; South, Holmes; West, Phoenix, Arizona. The four at-large teams will be decided from South-West, Great Lakes-Mid-Atlantic, Central-North Plains and Midwest-Plains.

Against Jones on Sunday, the Lady Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the seventh minute when Ravynne Wilson headed in a free kick from Olivia Deslatte. Holmes held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs got their second goal of the match in the 72nd minute when Cariel Ellis drove in a ball to put Holmes up 2-0.

Goalies Carly Williams and Layken Stockstill accounted for six saves in the match.

On Saturday vs. Gulf Coast, the Lady Bulldogs scored in the 15th minute when Laney Smith got one past the keeper on an assist from Ellis to put Holmes up 1-0. Holmes led 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Deslatte blasted one in on an assist from Maddie Leber to put Holmes up 2-0 in the 55th minute.

Wilson headed a goal inside the net with 85th minute on an assist from Mackenzie Thompson to put Holmes up 3-0. Deslatte added another long goal with less than a minute to play to finish the scoring at 4-0.

Williams and Stockstill had no saves in the match due to a stout Holmes defense.

Story by Steve Diffey with HolmesAthletics.com.