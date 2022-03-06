HomeAttalaHolmes CC softball to hold grand opening for new facility

Holmes CC softball to hold grand opening for new facility

by

Holmes Community College has announced a grand opening for its new softball facility.

The new turf field will be on display during a double header Tuesday, March 8 beginning at 2:00 pm.

The games will be the first time this season the team has played at home.

President Dr. Jim Haffey will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Games will be video streamed online at holmesccmedia.com.

Related Articles

Happening today: Career-tech students to hold bake sale this Friday

Ethel and Kosciusko softball to highlight busy night of sports in Attala County

Whippet softball players named to All-Star team

Holmes’ hybrid PN program named #1 in U.S. by Nurse.org

Holmes CC Sports Hall of Fame banquet set for April 14