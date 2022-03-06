Holmes CC softball to hold grand opening for new facility

Holmes Community College has announced a grand opening for its new softball facility.
The new turf field will be on display during a double header Tuesday, March 8 beginning at 2:00 pm.
The games will be the first time this season the team has played at home.
President Dr. Jim Haffey will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Games will be video streamed online at holmesccmedia.com.
