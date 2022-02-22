Holmes CC Sports Hall of Fame banquet set for April 14

*Story by Steve Diffey with HolmesAthletics.com.

Holmes Community College will induct six new members into the Holmes Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. in the Frank Branch Coliseum in Goodman. The six new members will be recognized at an in-person banquet after a full day of celebration around the Holmes Goodman Campus.

The six member Class of 2022 includes Dr. Dashan Turner, Anthony Carlyle, Alton Wright, the late Elton Calhoun, Robert Pool and James Lehaman.

Turner, a native of McCool, is being inducted for his career accomplishments in football at Holmes.

Carlyle, a native of Yazoo City, is being inducted for basketball and his impact on the game within our nine county district.

Wright, a native of Winona, is being inducted for dual sports accomplishments and holding a state record in track and field.

The late Calhoun, a native of Yazoo City, is being inducted for his football accomplishments at Holmes.

Pool, a native of Hernando, is being inducted as a coach and for his impact on the football field during his coaching career at Holmes.

Lehaman, a native of Greenwood, is being inducted into the Holmes Hall of Fame for his accomplishments on the basketball court.

The Hall of Fame festivities will include inductees returning back to the Goodman campus to enjoy visiting with the current athletic programs. The day will conclude with a banquet to honor all the honorees accomplishments.

Joe Lynn Gant (’73) will be the Homes representative being inducted into the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame on April 26 at a special ceremony in Pearl.

Alumni, family and friends will be invited to the banquet. Tickets are $25 and will go on sale Feb. 14 within our online Holmes alumni community:

https://holmesccalumni.360alumni.com/events/view/9088

For more details on the banquet please contact the Holmes Alumni Office: kellard@holmescc.edu and 662-472-9134.