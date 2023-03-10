Holmes CC Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes Sallis native

*Story by Steve Diffey with Holmes CC.

Holmes Community College will induct six new members into the Holmes Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. in Frank Branch Coliseum in Goodman. The six new members will be recognized at an in-person banquet after a full day of celebration around the Goodman Campus.

The six member “Class of 2023” includes Lurena Robinson Holmes, Martin Palomo, Martin Latiker, Terrance Akins, Gabe Alaniz and the late Dan Edwards.

Latiker, a native of Sallis, is being inducted for men’s basketball and his impact on the game within the school’s nine county district.

Holmes, a native of Coila, is being inducted for her women’s basketball accomplishments during her athletic career at Holmes.

Palomo, a native of Madison, is being inducted for men’s soccer and for being among the first teams that have made the Holmes soccer program what it is today.

Akins, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, is being inducted for men’s basketball and playing at the University of Arkansas Little Rock after Holmes.

Alaniz, a native of Deer Park, Texas, is being inducted for lettering in football and golf during his athletic career at Holmes.

The late Dan Edwards, a longtime resident of Holmes County, is being inducted for his dedication to the Holmes softball program. Edwards took up the monumental task of starting the softball program and serving as the first softball coach.

The Holmes Sports Hall of Fame committee will be giving special recognition to the 2002 Soccer team who was one of the first teams on the Ridgeland Campus to pave the way in making the soccer program what it is today!

The Hall of Fame festivities will include a reception for inductees and a tour of the athletic facilities on the Goodman Campus along with visiting with the current participants in the athletic programs. The day will conclude with a banquet to honor all the honorees accomplishments in Frank Branch Coliseum at 6 p.m.

Alumni, family and friends will be invited to the banquet. Tickets are $25 and are on sale within our online Holmes alumni community: https://holmesccalumni.360alumni.com/events/view/9088

For more details on the banquet please contact the Holmes Alumni Office: [email protected] and 662-472-9134.