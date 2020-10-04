Holmes CC suspends football for two weeks due to COVID protocols

Holmes Community College has decided to suspend all football operations until Friday, Oct. 16 due to positive COVID-19 tests and a large number of team members falling under the contact tracing protocol.

The football players will be required to leave Cook Dorm on the Goodman Campus and hold their classes in a virtual format. Both the academic and career-technical divisions will reach out to the athletes during this time so they can complete their classwork.

“The health and safety of our players are our number one priority,” Holmes Athletic Director Andy Wood said. “The decision to suspend operations for two weeks follows protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are looking forward to a safe return for our players and coaches in the coming weeks.”

“The world we are living in is going through unprecedented times, and we are just as upset as you are right now,” Head Coach Raymond Gross told his players. “We, along with the school’s leadership team, have made this decision in order to try to get you all back on the field as soon as possible.”

Holmes will reach out to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference to decide on whether the Oct. 8 home game versus Itawamba and the road game on Oct. 17 at Mississippi Delta will be made up.

*Story by Steve Diffey with Holmes Community College