Holmes CC The Attala Center announces spring 2020 classes

The Holmes Community College Attala Center in Kosciusko is offering a variety of courses and a community enrichment class during the spring of 2020. Course offerings include: Ingalls/Ivey Shipfitting and Pipefitting Class, HVAC and Brick Masonry. The community enrichment courses are beginner quilting, guitar lessons, a cookie decorating class and a variety of art classes.

There will be two pipefitting and shipfitting classes offered:

Ingalls/Ivey Pipefitting and Shipfitting (Day) Class will run from Jan. 13-April 30. This course will meet from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and costs $250.

The Ingalls/Ivey Pipefitting and Shipfitting (Night) Class will begin on Jan. 14 and conclude on April 30. This 16-week course will meet on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and cost $250.

Limited seating is available for both day and night classes. Participants are required to be 18 years of age, own a state-issued ID, have reliable transportation and a good work ethic. For more information, contact Mandy Burrell at mburrell@holmescc.edu or 662.290.0808.

For the last 80 years, Ingalls, the largest industrial/manufacturing employer in Mississippi, has pioneered the development and production of technologically-advanced, highly-capable warships for the surface Navy fleet, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and foreign and commercial customers.

In the Ingalls training at Holmes, students learned basic safety, ship terms, blueprint reading, welding and industrial math tailored to specific needs of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s operations. These skills could also apply to other career paths. Tim Townsend serves as lead instructor while Cham Blain teaches blueprint reading and Sara Williams teaches industrial math.

Ingalls aims to provide students with employment offers, contingent on successful completion of the course, as well as recommendations from Holmes staff based on class performance. Employment with Ingalls will include a number of perks and benefits, including a 401K, and opportunities for advancement within the company. Additionally, the company offers frequent attendance bonuses and a tuition-reimbursement program to allow employees to further their education while employed with Ingalls. To begin the program, a high school diploma/GED is not required, but preferred. To learn about Ingalls Shipbuilding, please visit ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com.

The HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning) course will run Jan. 14-Feb. 20. The six-week, 30-hour class will meet on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30 â€“ 8:00 p.m. The course, which cost $150, is an instructional program that prepares individuals to work in engineering departments or private firms installing, maintaining and operating small or medium air conditioning, heating and refrigeration systems. Limited seating is available.

The six-week Brick Masonry course will meet from Feb. 25-April 2 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30 â€“ 8:00 p.m. This program is also 30 hours, and costs $40. Topics covered include: an introduction to materials/processes used in the masonry trade; safety concerns specific to the trade; basic techniques for mixing mortar and laying masonry units; descriptions of the hand and power tools and equipment used; safe operation instructions for masonry saws/mortar mixing machines, and the processes used in placing masonry units, including layout and setup, spreading mortar, cutting brick and block, laying to the line, making corners, tooling joints, patching and cleanup.

The beginner quilting class, “Star Quilt,” will be held on Thursdays from Jan. 9-30. The course costs $40. Drew Townsend, a graduate of Musician’s Institute of Hollywood, California, will teach the guitar lessons on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. beginning Jan. 7. Participants must be at least 12 years of age.

LeighAnn Norwood will teach the cookie decorating class on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The class costs $25 and is limited to 20 participants.

Holmes Fine Arts Chair and art instructor Jay Cheatham will teach a variety of art classes over the spring semester as well. He will teach the “Pottery Ceramic Bulldog” class on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The bulldog participants create will be 10.5″ x 7″ and the workshop cost $55. He will hold the “Mushroom Chimes” class on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the cost of $35. The painting class will be held on Tuesday, March 24, from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. and will cost $25. Finally, the ceramics class will be held on Tuesday, April 14, from 5:30 -7:30 p.m., at the cost of $30.

Spring 2020 enrollment is going on now.

To learn more about the course offerings, contact Mandy Burrell at mburrell@holmescc.edu or (662) 290-0808.