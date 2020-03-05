Home » Local » Holmes CC to hold basketball tryouts

Holmes Community College will have a tryout for men’s basketball on March 19 at 3 p.m. in Frank Branch Coliseum.

Basketball attire is required and if you didn’t play high school basketball this season you must bring a copy of your current physical.

There is a $20 fee for out of district athletes.

A tryout for women’s basketball will be held March 18 at 3:30 p.m. in Frank Branch Coliseum.

Basketball attire is required and if you didn’t play high school basketball this season you must bring a copy of your current physical.

There is a $10 fee for out of district athletes.

