Holmes CC to hold cheerleader tryouts

Tryouts for the Holmes Community College Cheerleading Team are set for Thursday, March 26 on the Goodman Campus with registration starting at 3 p.m. in Frank Branch Coliseum.

Interviews will be done prior to warming up. Physicals are required for anyone trying out. Please bring a copy with you to the tryout.

Tryout requirements include: male — toss chair, shoulder stands; male coed — toss extension and lib (difficulty varies); male multibase — quick toss lib or elite stunt; female — toss straddle (either base or top), shoulder stand (either base or top); female coed — toss chair, toss extension, toss lib (difficulty varies); female multibase top — toss chair and lib (difficulty varies); and female mulitbase base —  quick toss lib, two-person stunt (walk-in or j-up) and elite stunt. Tumbling is not required but highly recommended for male and female participants.

A stunt clinic is set for Sunday, March 22.

Open gym dates for those interested in the program have been set for March 16, March 23 and March 24. Cost is $5.

For more information, contact Cheer Coach Heather Jones at [email protected] or call (662) 472-9099.

