Holmes CC to offer evening welding courses at Attala Center

*Story by Mary Margaret Busby.

Holmes Community College is offering evening welding courses at the Attala Center in Kosciusko beginning Tuesday, Aug. 23. The course, taught by Tim Townsend, cost $250. Students will receive a certificate of completion upon finishing the six-week course.

Individuals will be introduced to safety in welding, welding equipment set-up, electrode selection and classification, oxyfuel cutting/set-up/operations, general fabrication and general blueprint reading.

Emphasis will be on technique, proper welding position and set-up operations.

Individuals must provide their own personal safety equipment, which includes: hearing protection, leather boots, a welding jacket (or long-sleeved 100 percent cotton shirt) and denim jeans or 100 percent cotton pants.

No tennis shoes will be permitted.

To reserve a spot, contact Kim Fowler at [email protected] or (662) 290-0808.

