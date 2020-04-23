Holmes CC to offer welding in hybrid format in Kosciusko and Ridgeland

Beginning in Fall 2020, Holmes Community College will begin offering welding in a hybrid format for students at the Attala and Ridgeland campuses.

Students will receive instruction through both face-to-face and through the College’s online learning system Canvas. Nathan Hutchinson will teach the Ridgeland classes on Monday and Tuesday and the Attala classes on Wednesday and Thursday. The face-to-face classes will go from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“With the increasing workforce demand and with space/equipment readily available, the presence of a welding program in the Attala County area was an easy decision,” Director of Industrial Studies Dr. Luke Jones said of adding the classes in Kosciusko at the Attala Center. “This location also allows Holmes to better serve prospective students in the northeastern part our district.

“The hybrid format allows students to experience a blended online/face to face format which is a major convenience for the citizen-student,” he said. “Students will have the convenience of a condensed period of time spent in the classroom without losing the personal connection to their instructor.”

Dr. Jones said Hutchinson was the right fit to lead this initiative. “Nathan provides a wealth of knowledge with his industry and teaching experience,” Dr. Jones said. “He’s open to new methods of teaching and technology which makes him the ideal person to deliver the content of this new program.”

Registration for the program has already begun. Please go to the Enroll Now tab at holmescc.edu to start the process. Fall classes at Holmes Community College will begin on August 17 and will run through Dec. 10.

For more information about the program and its requirements, contact Nathan Hutchinson at [email protected] or call (601) 605-3435 or Dr. Luke Jones at [email protected] or call (662) 472-9057.