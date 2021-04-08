Holmes CC to play in Region 23 Tournament semifinals

*Story from Steve Diffey – Holmes CC Associate Athletic Director for External Relations

The No. 5 seed Holmes Community College Bulldogs will face the No. 1 seed Pearl River Community College Wildcats in the Region XXIII Tournament semifinals in Clinton at Mississippi College on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Holmes goes into the game 13-3 after defeating LSUE on Tuesday in Eunice, 79-64, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College last Thursday, 96-89. Pearl River is 12-1 on the season and No. 11 in the NJCAA. They defeated Northwest on Tuesday in Poplarville, 68-56, and Coahoma last Thursday in Poplarville, 58-46. The game will be streamed live at holmesccmedia.com/white-channel.

Holmes is led in scoring by sophomore guard Kaleb Higgins, who is averaging 19.9 points per game. Sophomore guard Brandon Weatherspoon is averaging 16.2 points per game. As a team, the Bulldogs are averaging 74.2 points per game and are shooting 44.3 percent from the floor, 35.9 percent from three-point range and 71.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Holmes is giving up 64.7 points per game.

Pearl River is led in scoring by sophomore forward Jaronn Wilkens with 15.5 points per game. Sophomore guard Jariyon Wilkens is averaging 13.5 points per game followed by freshman guard Cameron Brown with 12 and sophomore guard Earl Smith with 11.7. As a team, Pearl River is averaging 75.8 points per game and is shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, 34.6 percent from the three-point line and 69.7 percent from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats are giving up 61.8 points per game.

Attendance information

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the door — $8 for adults, $5 for students and 5 and under will be admitted for free. Social distancing is required and masks must be worn at all times inside the Golden Dome at Mississippi College.