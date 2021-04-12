Holmes CC wins Region 23 tournament, will play in NJCAA National Tournament

Source: Twitter - @HolmesMBB

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs are the Region 23 tournament champs.

The team captured the title Friday night with an 81-56 win over Northeast Mississippi CC.

It was the team’s 3rd Region 23 Tournament title in the past 7 seasons.

Capturing the tournament championship gives the Bulldogs an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchison, KS.

The Bulldogs are the 18 seed in the tournament and will face off in the opening round against the 15th seeded Vincennes University Trailblazers.

That game is scheduled for Monday, April 19.

For more information, visit www.holmesathletics.com/sports/mbkb.