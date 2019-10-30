Holmes CC women’s soccer wins MACJC State Championship

The Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs captured the MACJC State Championship Tuesday in Raymond.

The team defeated Itawamba 3-1 in the championship game.

The win was the first championship for any soccer team at Holmes Community College.

Former Kosciusko Whippet Ja’Laycia Brown was among the team members that celebrated the historic win.

Brown played in 18 game for the Lady Bulldogs this season. She scored six goals and recorded four assists.

Brown and the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Eunice, La. Friday’s to play in the Region XXIII Championship at 4 p.m.

Read the full game press release and recap at www.holmesathletics.com.