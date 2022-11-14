Holmes CC women’s soccer advances in National Tournament

*Story by Steve Diffey.



TUCSON, Ariz. — The Holmes Community College Lady Bulldogs opened pool play in the 2022 NJCAA Division II National Tournament with a 6-1 win over the Cape Fear Community College Sea Devils, 6-1.

Jaelyn Hanson scored three goals in the match, two in the first half and one in the second half. Holmes will play Schoolcraft on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Lady Bulldogs went up 1-0 in the first half on a goal from Callie McKinney on an assist from Tailynn Remmel. Cape Fear answered minutes later to tie the match at one.

Hanson scored on an unassisted goal and then added a goal on an assist from Lillian Harvey to put the Lady Bulldogs up 3-1 in the first half. Darian Blackburn snuck one in on an assist from Josephine Pittman to give Holmes the 4-1 lead at halftime.

Hanson scored in the second half to make it 5-1 before Laila Anderson scored on an assist from Jaycelyn Russ to end all scoring at 6-1.

Karly Murphy played 90 minutes and gave up one goal on three shot on goal attempts.